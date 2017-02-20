Cheboygan County Pawn Shop Destroyed by Fire

Fire destroyed a Cheboygan County pawn shop.

The owner of the North Country Farm & Feed store says he was helping a customer load up a purchase when he saw smoke coming from River City Exchange next door.

That was around 4:45 p.m. Friday.

The Inverness Twp. Fire Department thinks it started in the office area.

River City Exchange is severely damaged.

The two neighboring stores were not impacted because of a five foot fire gap between each business.

"Definitely some concern, you know, if it broke through it would have affected, but it never broke through the outside of their buildings," North Country Farm & Feed owner Denny Wilcome said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.