Higgins Lake Safety Concerns Rise During February Warm-Up

This warm-up has anyone headed out onto lake ice stepping light.

Spring-fed lakes like Higgins Lake in Roscommon County are showing some signs of thawing.

We sent our 9&10 drone up to take a look...

Ice fishermen are reporting open water along the edges of the lake's north side.

Also, the warmth is expanding ice holes and pressure cracks.

Bait shops like the Sports Barn near the lake say it is better safe than sorry.

"Check the ice, especially towards the middle of the week,” says Linda Jackson, Sports Barn. “You are going to want to start checking it every time you go out just to be safe. Watch for holes, especially the pike fishermen. They are going to get bigger as the sun is melting the ice."

In other areas of the lake, both fishermen and the shop reported 11” ice as of today.

The Sports Barn says that's safe to fish, just be careful.