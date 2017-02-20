Ogemaw County Head-On Collision: Driver Speaks on Fiery Crash

"They didn't have to stop,” says Kyle Ranville. “No one had to come over there and help me. No one had to come over there and do anything."

A fiery head-on crash nearly ended in tragedy.

A truck driver says if it weren't for others stopping to help, his passenger could've burned alive.

A furnace delivery truck and van collided in Ogemaw County on Thursday, Feb. 16.

It was the kind of crash that deputies say are often deadly.

The Ogemaw County Sheriff says the heating and cooling truck and the van smashed into each on West M-76.

Two people were hospitalized and deputies are still investigating the crash.

9&10’s Cody Boyer and photojournalist Derrick Larr met with the truck's driver to walk us through what happened.

“I’ve always considered myself an unlucky person,” Ranville says. “I thought about it and I was like I'm really not unlucky, at all."

Kyle Ranville says for him and passenger, Bill Ellixson, it was a routine furnace delivery -- until the red van.

“We were coming up a hill,” Ranville says. “His driver-side tires were in my lane a little bit. He kind of swerved back over to his own lane and he swerved fully into my lane and he was driving directly at me. I honked and I swerved to the shoulder of my lane, which, at that point, he did the same. He swerved the same way as I did. I tried to cut back the other way to avoid him, which he did the same, as well."

The two collided.

Kyle's truck flipped into the ditch, the cab erupting in flames.

“It was like something from a movie,” Ranville says. “I looked down to [Bill] and I asked him if he could push the windshield out because, at that point, it was broken completely. I undid my seat-belt and climbed out through the top. I went around to the front and I had to peel the windshield off to get to my passenger. I grabbed him underneath his arms and I started to pull him. As I started to pull him, he said his legs were stuck."

Two random bystanders came to the rescue.

“He had a fire extinguisher and I grabbed it because the cab was pretty much engulfed in flames at that point,” Ranville says. “Someone else did help me pull him away from the vehicle. After that, I called 911."

Then, the Good Samaritans disappeared.

“He left,” Ranville says. “The person that helped me pull him away from pulling him farther away from the van, don't know him either."

“I couldn't believe that they were willing to stop, willing to help, willing to do anything for people they didn't even know,” says Brooklyn Ferguson, Kyle’s girlfriend.

“It took somebody some real courage to get in there and do that because there's no question that guy helped save his life,” says Sheriff Howie Hanft, Ogemaw County.

Today, Bill is recovering, undergoing surgery.

For Kyle -- a few bumps, bruises and a concussion.

The van's driver was also hospitalized but expected to pull through.

“I can't express to bill how sorry I am,” Ranville says. “A lot of his family has said thank you to me but there's no need to thank me at all, I feel. I feel anyone would have done that, as well. There's so many different things that could've happened. Maybe we couldn't have gotten him out. I'm just thankful that everyone was there."