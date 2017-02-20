Traverse City Neighborhood Reacts to Barricaded Gunman Situation

A Traverse City man is in custody after police say he barricaded himself inside his house with a gun.

Police responded to a home on Santo Street around seven Sunday evening.

An intoxicated man inside said he wanted to shoot himself.

The Emergency Response Team and negotiators were called in.

They were able to safely talk the man out around three Monday morning.

His mother, who suffers from dementia, was also inside the home and was not hurt.

9&10’s Caroline Powers ad photojournalist Jeremy Erickson spoke to neighbors about the scary situation.

For eight hours police blocked off Santo Street, leaving many neighbors wondering what was going on.

“It was a little nerve racking to see AR-15's on your porch,” says Ken Bialk.

Late Sunday night, several people living along Santo Street in Traverse City say they woke up to a knock at their door.

“I answered it and I answered it to like SWAT uniforms,” Bialk says. “I went out and talked to them and they informed me there was a situation. They didn't tell me much.”

“You wonder what all's going on. All he said was he wanted to set up surveillance for next door,” says Margaret Smith.

Next door police were working on safely talking an armed man out of his home.

“Part of our concern was that he had made statements to his dad, and he also made statements to our road patrol sergeant, that if he sees the police, hears any sirens, hears anybody in his yard or anything like that, he was going to end it,” says Traverse City Police Capt. Keith Gillis.

Negotiators safely got the man out of his home around three Monday morning.

Police found 12 guns inside that the man legally owned and took him to the hospital for an evaluation.

“No police officer there wanted to be involved in a shooting,” says Capt. Gillis. “That's not what we do. We're there to help.”

“The way it turned out is a good thing. They did a good job,” Bialk says.

A full report is being sent over to the prosecutor's office.