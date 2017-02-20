Leland Harbor Secures Funding to Purchase Dredge Boat

A big fundraising goal has been met.

Now the Leland Harbor can make sure they’re channel gets dredged.

For the past decade, the Leland Harbor has been struggling to get funding for dredging.

The harbor was last dredged in 2014.

And it should be done every year because of the sand that moves up and down.

Right now, the sand build up in the channel blocks boats from getting in and out of the harbor.

It can cause problems for law enforcement, the fishing industry, ferries going to the Manitou Islands, and people out on the water.

But now, the harbor is able to purchase their own dredge boat.

“The donations that have come in will be spent on the purchase of the dredge. The township harbor has a couple of funds for maintenance and operations,” says Russell Dzuba, harbormaster. “That's our goal to keep that fund at least topped off so we can take care of things.”

The harbor expects to get the dredge by mid-March.