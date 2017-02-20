Leland Harbor Secures Funding to Purchase Dredge Boat

Police say a Cheboygan County woman took close to $2,000.00 from the local music boosters group. Joanne Lockey Sarrault was arrested in April for embezzlement. The former Cheboygan Music Booster's treasurer, and Friend of the Court employee is accused of recording several phony deposits in 2015...
Police say a Cheboygan County woman took close to $2,000.00 from the local music boosters group.
Investigators are finding more items in a motel room where an explosion started that leveled part of it last week.
A woman riding on a motorcycle in Mackinac County is dead.
A woman who stole more than $80,000 from an Interlochen restaurant has now admitted to the crime.
An argument turned aggressive, then shots fired behind this bowling alley.
“We ask people to stay aware of what's going on around themselves, around their home.”
In this update, a manager at the American Military League in Grand Traverse County will got to jail for sexually assaulting former employees.
The discussion on medical marijuana production facilities continues in Kingsley.
What would it mean if Traverse City becomes a sanctuary city? That discussion continued Monday night.