Rogers City Catholic Priest Accused of Sexual Misconduct

A Roman Catholic priest is accused of sexual misconduct.

Reverend Sylvestre Obwaka, a native of Kenya has been a pastor at St. Ignatius Church in Rogers City since July of 2013.

Bishop Steven Raica reportedly discussed the matter with church members Sunday night.

The bishop's office has not commented.

