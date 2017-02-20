President Trump Announces New National Security Adviser - Northern Michigan's News Leader

President Trump Announces New National Security Adviser

By Caroline Klapp, Web Producer
President Trump has selected a new national security adviser.

Army Lt. General H.R.  McMaster will fill the position.

General Keith Kellogg remains the National Security Council chief of staff.

McMaster has spent two years as the commander of Fort Benning, and was promoted to Lieutenant General.

He has been recognized as one of Time Magazine’s Most Influential People.

Stay with Northern Michigan's News Leader for continued updates on the Trump administration.