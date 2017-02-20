Police Arrest Suspect After Stabbing In Farwell: Victim In Stable Condition

A man came into the Clare Hospital emergency room with multiple stab wounds on Sunday.

Police were notified and went to the hospital to see 21-year-old Brandon Hamilton of Farwell.

Hamilton was transferred to a hospital down state and is in stable condition.

Police were told that Hamilton obtained the injuries as a result of an altercation with a 26-year-old man from Farwell, with which they were told a name and description of.

They went to the area of Coming St. and Coker Dr. in Farwell where the incident occurred. That's where police spotted the suspect.

The suspect took off running, and police used a K-9 unit to track him down in the parking lot of the Rockwood Lounge.

The suspect was arrested being held at the Clare County Jail while the prosecutor’s office reviews the charges and makes court arrangements.