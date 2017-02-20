Man Taken Into Custody After Barricading Himself With A Gun In Traverse City House

A man is in custody after police say he barricaded himself in a house with a gun in Traverse City.

Police say it happened around 7 Sunday night.

They got a call to Santo St. for a report of a barricaded gunman.

Negotiators were able to talk the person out without anyone getting hurt.

They took the man into custody for a medical evaluation.

