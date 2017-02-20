Isabella Co. Sheriff Investigating After Body Found In Mount Pleasant Hotel

Plenty of questions, yet very few answers.

A woman's body was found face down in a hot tub inside a Mount Pleasant hotel.

The call came in around 8 Monday morning.

The woman was found in the pool area of the Baymont Inn in Mount Pleasant.

The unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Right now, the sheriff's department says her death is considered suspicious because there are so many unknowns.

Deputies are trying to put together a timeline of events leading up to her death.

They're also waiting for an autopsy and toxicology results to help with the investigation.