U.S. Defense Secretary Lands In Iraq To Visit Soldiers

President Trump's defense secretary has touched down in Iraq, his first trip to the country under the new administration.

James Mattis landed in Baghdad this morning.

He plans to visit soldiers as the battle to push Isis out of western Mosul entered a second day.

The U.S. backed assault marks a new phase in the four month long battle to retake Iraq's second largest city, and the country's last major stronghold for Islamic state militants.

During his visit, Mattis promised to stand by the Iraqi people in their fight for the city.

“The U.S. forces continue in the same role that they were in in east Mosul and the coalition forces are in support of this operation and we will continue as you know with the accelerated effort to destroy Isis,” Mattis said.

About 700,000 civilians are still believed to be trapped in Mosul.

The operation to free the city started last October.