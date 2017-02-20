U.S. Gymnasts Accuse Former MSU Doctor Of Sex Crimes

An update to a story we've been following closely.

Three former U.S. gymnasts have come forward accusing a Michigan doctor of sexually abusing them.

Doctor Larry Nassar is an ex-doctor from Michigan State University, who was also a volunteer doctor for the USA Gymnastics team.

He was charged with having child porn and assaulting a girl at his home near Lansing, and he's also facing civil lawsuits from more than two dozen former athletes who say he assaulted them during treatments.

Now, three former gymnasts are coming forward saying he inappropriately touched them, while disguising the abuse as treatment.

Nassar's attorneys have denied any wrongdoing by the doctor.

“I think for all of us, we just realized within the last five or six months that this was abuse. And this happened to us, and then we connected over even the last few months, is the first time we talked about it,” one of the victims said.

