Kalamazoo Community Holds Vigil To Remember Lives Lost In Shooting Last Year

Today marks one year since the deadly shootings in southwestern Michigan that left six people dead and two others hurt.

The Kalamazoo community is holding vigil today at Wings Event Center, where organizers plan to announce details about a permanent memorial to honor the victims and survivors of the attack.

The shootings happened last February at various places throughout the city, including an apartment complex, a car dealership and outside a restaurant.

Authorities say they were carried out by an Uber driver, Jason Dalton.

Dalton now faces six counts of murder.