Michael Moore Looking For Manager To Oversee State Theatre

Filmmaker Michael Moore is looking to cast a manager to oversee Traverse City's historic State Theatre.

Moore announced the job opening in a weekend Facebook post.

The Flint native says he's looking for a spirited film-lover who believes in the importance of experiencing movies in a theater.

Moore helped with the reopening of the State Theatre and founded the Traverse City Film Festival.

He continues to serve as the head of its Board of Directors and selects the theatre's programming each week.