Adopt A Pet Tuesday: Mitts, Nadia & LuLu

It’s Adopt a Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Mitts, Nadia and LuLu –just two of Northern Michigan’s many great adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home.

Mitts is a 6-year-old Domestic Short Hair. He is neutered, declawed and housetrained. Mitts is a very sweet kitty with extra toes! He is great with other cats, dogs and children, too. If you want to meet Mitts, stop at the Lake Haven Rescue in Newaygo.

Nadia is a 3-year-old Terrier/American Pit Bull Mix. She is spayed. Nadia loves going for walks and loves to snuggle. She would do best in a home without cats or young children. Nadia is waiting to meet her forever family at the Humane Animal Treatment Society in Mount Pleasant.

LuLu is a Basenji/German Shepherd Mix. She is spayed, housetrained and up-to-date on vaccinations. LuLu is very athletic, has a lot of energy and is very friendly. She is looking for a running mate! If LuLu sounds like a good match for you, you can find her at the Great Lakes Humane Society in Traverse City.

Tune in to MTM each Tuesday at 5:20 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. for more lovable Northern Michigan pets in search of families of their own!