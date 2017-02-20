State Commission Says Racism Played Role In Flint Water Crisis

A state commission says racism played a role in the Flint water crisis.

A report by the Civil Rights Commission says that no civil rights laws were broken but it says that systematic racism and implicit bias helped create problems with drinking water.

According to the report, many people living in Flint said the problems would have been treated differently if Flint was not predominantly black.

Lead levels in Flint's water supply skyrocketed after a switch to a new water source in 2014

13 current and former officials have been charged since the crisis began.