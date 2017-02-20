Angie’s List Report: Invisible Energy Saver

No matter where you live or the season, there's no bigger energy user in your home than your heating and cooling system.

Today's Angie's List Report focuses on an efficiency investment you can barely see, but will feel in your wallet every time you pay a power bill.

Installing film on a typical sliding glass door will cost between $300 and $500 and an average double-pane window costs between $100 and $150.

Window experts say you can expect energy savings of five to 10 percent.