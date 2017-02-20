Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City Crew Rescues Injured Ice Climber

An ice climber is OK thanks to a crew from the Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City.

The helicopter air-crew hoisted an injured ice climber from the Pictured Rocks ice caves in Munising Friday night.

She fell while ice climbing and suffered from head and back injuries.

Due to the terrain, a ground rescue was not possible.

The Coast Guard brought in a rescue swimmer and airlifted her to Munising Memorial Hospital where she is recovering.