President Trump Continues Search For National Security Advisor

“We ask people to stay aware of what's going on around themselves, around their home.”
A woman who stole more than $80,000 from an Interlochen restaurant has now admitted to the crime.
Power has been restored to thousands of Consumers Energy customers in Benzie County after a crossarm on a power pole came off and hit the lines Wednesday morning.
What would it mean if Traverse City becomes a sanctuary city? That discussion continued Monday night.
“She heard three gun shots while they were in the parking lot and then a group of people took off running into the woods.”
The President proposed a budget that includes cuts to many federal programs, including one that helps local farmers.
An accident involving a Chippewa Hills school bus filled with kids headed home started when the bus rear-ended a car, Mecosta County deputies say.
The family tells us that the two boys who were badly burned in a devastating motel explosion are expected to survive.
The budget proposal also completely cuts federal funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.
The Traverse Narcotics Team says they found a meth lab in Osceola County.
