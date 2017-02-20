President Trump Continues Search For National Security Advisor

President's Day marks one month since Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

And despite last week's uphill battle, the president is now looking ahead to crossing off a few key items on his agenda.

This week, President Trump is expected to unveil his revised executive order on immigration and travel.

He's also continuing his search for a new National Security Advisor after his appointee, Michael Flynn, resigned last week amid concerns about conversations he had with a Russian ambassador.

The president's first pick, retired Vice Admiral Robert Harward, turned the position down.

Now, he plans to conduct some in-depth meetings with more candidates.

Right now, Army Strategist Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster, former United Nations Ambassador John Bolton, acting National Security Adviser Keith Kellogg and West Point Superintendent Lieutenant Colonel Robert Caslen are on the president's short list for the position.