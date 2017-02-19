Anglers Enjoy Free Fishing Weekend On Houghton Lake

It was free fishing weekend across the state and that meant the ice was packed with everyone from experienced fisherman to those just learning for the first time.

It’s a weekend that takes place every February where anyone can fish without a license on Michigan lakes and rivers.

Houghton Lake was filled with people out on the ice enjoying the free fishing weekend.

Fisherman say the lake has been crowded all weekend.

Lyman's On The Lake had people from out of state reserve shanties specifically for this weekend to enjoy some free fishing on a northern Michigan lake.

“What we hear from a lot of people is this is their first time visiting the area, visiting Houghton Lake, so it’s an opportunity to show people what we are all about, hopefully they have a great time and want to do it again,” says Kurt Beachnau, Owner of Lyman’s On The Lake.

Fisherman say all the sunshine made being out on the ice that much better.