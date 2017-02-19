Houghton Lake Sets New February Record High Temperature

Some parts of northern Michigan set some new record high temperatures Saturday, including Houghton Lake, who broke their record set back in 1994.

9&10's Taylor Jones was in Houghton Lake Sunday talking to those living there.

“I have never seen it this warm in February,” says Marvin Stripling, Houghton Lake resident.

A February record breaking high of 53 degrees in Houghton Lake. They broke the record of 52 that was reached back in 1994. Many say this mid-winter warm up is bittersweet.

“It's hard to believe that it’s basically the middle of February and we have almost 60 degree weather here on Houghton Lake. It’s nice in some regards and other regards it’s not because it does hurt business, its bad for snowmobiling and so forth,” says Ed Zielinski, Houghton Lake resident.

While some said it was nice to feel the warmth, others that rely heavily on visitors from winter weather, say this warm spell is not idea.

“I like it now but when I was snowmobiling I always wished for the snow, then when I owned a bar I wished for the snow,” says Stripling.

Neighbors agreed.

“Normally it's cold and we have weather in the low teens and cold at nights. Now we have this balmy weather, a normal February is cold with a lot of snow, which is good for the weather activities and when you have this, it’s a little bit slower,’ says Zielinski.

Businesses in Houghton Lake also saw a little bit of a slowdown this weekend.

Little Boots Country Diner say less people came out to eat on Saturday.

“I heard from a lot of people that they were out hiking, snow shoeing, you know doing a lot of outdoor activities. Maybe it was just the first really warm day and people were outside more than they were wanting to be inside,” says Betsy Mead, Little Boots Country Diner owner.