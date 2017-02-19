Houghton Lake Sets New February Record High Temperature

“We ask people to stay aware of what's going on around themselves, around their home.”
“We ask people to stay aware of what's going on around themselves, around their home.”
What would it mean if Traverse City becomes a sanctuary city? That discussion continued Monday night.
What would it mean if Traverse City becomes a sanctuary city? That discussion continued Monday night.
A woman who stole more than $80,000 from an Interlochen restaurant has now admitted to the crime.
A woman who stole more than $80,000 from an Interlochen restaurant has now admitted to the crime.
An accident involving a Chippewa Hills school bus filled with kids headed home started when the bus rear-ended a car, Mecosta County deputies say.
An accident involving a Chippewa Hills school bus filled with kids headed home started when the bus rear-ended a car, Mecosta County deputies say.
Food stamp programs are among the social services targeted by President Trump's newly-released budget proposal.
Food stamp programs are among the social services targeted by President Trump's newly-released budget proposal.
The Traverse Narcotics Team says they found a meth lab in Osceola County.
The Traverse Narcotics Team says they found a meth lab in Osceola County.
“She heard three gun shots while they were in the parking lot and then a group of people took off running into the woods.”
“She heard three gun shots while they were in the parking lot and then a group of people took off running into the woods.”
A very warm welcome home for dozens of Michigan veterans, touching down back at home Tuesday evening.
A very warm welcome home for dozens of Michigan veterans, touching down back at home Tuesday evening.
The family tells us that the two boys who were badly burned in a devastating motel explosion are expected to survive.
The family tells us that the two boys who were badly burned in a devastating motel explosion are expected to survive.
The President proposed a budget that includes cuts to many federal programs, including one that helps local farmers.
The President proposed a budget that includes cuts to many federal programs, including one that helps local farmers.