Fiat Chrysler Issues Dodge Charger & Chrysler 300 Recall

Fiat Chrysler is recalling some cars due to drive shaft bolts.

Chrysler says the bolts can come loose on all wheel drive models, increasing the risk of a crash.

The automaker says affected cars include 2014-2017 Dodge Chargers and Chrysler 300 vehicles.

Chrysler will notify owners and dealers to replace all 8 front drive shaft bolts.

The service will be free of charge.