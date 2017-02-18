Grand Traverse Area Home Builders Association Hosts Annual Home Show

The first day of the 33rd annual Grand Traverse Area Home Expo in is in the books.

The Grand Traverse Resort held the event for the 6th year in a row.

They had a completely sold out show that ran from 9 - 5 Saturday.

Many people had the opportunity to come out and learn about indoor and outdoor improvements that can be made at their homes and businesses.

Builders, remodelers, and finance teams were all there to help visitors figure out the best solutions for their home building needs.

“They’re going to find every building industry under one roof. This year our theme is outdoor living spaces. You're going to see trends for outdoor living spaces, you're going to see trends for kitchen and bath, but we are also going to have builders and remodelers on site,” said Judy Vajda, Executive Officer of the Home Builders Association.

The show runs again Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tickets are $7 each.