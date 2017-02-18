Grand Traverse Area Home Builders Association Hosts Annual Home Show

This protest by a Boyne City liquor store owner, led to his arrest. Michael Long, owner of the Par-T-Pac Liquor Store is charged with malicious destruction of property.
19 people are confirmed dead after an explosion at the Manchester Arena during an Ariana Grande concert.
The Lake County prosecutor says a local principal was arrested over the weekend.
Clare city police say they found even more weapons than that after a standoff with a man who threatened to hurt people at a motel.
M-115 in Wexford County is open to traffic after closing Monday afternoon because of an accident.
An incident over the weekend left one dog dead, another shot and a Grand Traverse County sheriff's deputy with several dog bites.
Police arrested a Wexford County man for talking to children inappropriately online.
What would it mean if Traverse City becomes a sanctuary city? That discussion continued Monday night.
For generations their remains lay in a now overgrown Potter’s Field.
