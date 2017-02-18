Sault Ste. Marie Hosts Annual Downtown Outhouse Race

A race competition like no other. This one involving homemade outhouses

Saturday was the 14th annual Downtown Outhouse Race in Sault Ste. Marie.

The blue skies, mild temperatures, and still plenty of snow on the ground made for great racing conditions and great competition.

13 teams battled for the coveted plunger hardware and a little cash plus bragging rights.

The Coast Guard team from the Soo was one of the teams that competed.

While they did not place in the top three, they say it was all about having fun.

“I had a co-worker tell me about it and I couldn't pass it up an opportunity like this. It is so typical and so uniquely Soo I had to do it,” said Joe Prado of Coast Guard – Soo Sector.

First place went to the team from The Dixie Saloon in Mackinaw City.

They also took top prize for the best looking outhouse.