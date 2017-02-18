Kids Pack Hickory Hills In Traverse City For Ski Competition

Saturday, hundreds of kids were at Hickory Hills in Traverse City and strapped their skis on, all to compete in an annual race.

It was all part of the Grand Traverse Ski Club Invitational.

Six different ski clubs in northern Michigan competed at the event.

The race is for kids three to fourteen, and nearly 250 attended.

They glided down the slopes in several races of slalum skiing, on three different hills.

Retired Olympian Doug Lewis was there to take in the excitement.

“This is unbelievable, it is a flashback for me maybe 45 years ago, I was one of these little kids ripping runs at a home area in Vermont and this is where those dreams start, I love ski racing, I love being in the outdoors, I love being on the mountain,” says Lewis.

Plans are already in the works for next year’s event.