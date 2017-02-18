Kids Pack Hickory Hills In Traverse City For Ski Competition

An incident over the weekend left one dog dead, another shot and a Grand Traverse County sheriff's deputy with several dog bites.
A crash in Leelanau County lead deputies to a woman in an unusual situation.
Police arrested a Wexford County man for talking to children inappropriately online.
A Delta flight headed to South Korea from Detroit Metropolitan Airport had to turn around after dumping fuel into Lake Michigan.
M-115 in Wexford County is open to traffic after closing Monday afternoon because of an accident.
The Lake County prosecutor says a local principal was arrested over the weekend.
19 people are confirmed dead after an explosion at the Manchester Arena during an Ariana Grande concert.
Michigan State Police say a Mikado man is dead after his tractor rolled and pinned him underneath.
A grandfather and his two grandkids are OK after his home caught fire in Otsego County.
