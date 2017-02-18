Warm Weather Brings Lots Of Business To Downtown Traverse City

With all that sunshine people across northern Michigan, got out to enjoy the day.

Front Street in downtown Traverse City was packed with shoppers. That meant a busy day for local businesses.

9&10's Taylor Jones was in downtown Traverse City talking to the businesses and customers taking advantage of this gorgeous day.

“It’s been great, everyone’s in a good mood. I think everyone just wants to be out in the sun so they are out walking around downtown,” says Kathy Trilla, buyer at Nifty Things.

Just a little sunshine can go a long way. A sunny day meant crowded sidewalks around downtown in Traverse City.

“Today with the sun shining it's just been kind of crazy, everyone's out everyone's in a good mood. They have been waiting for a day where the suns shining and they are buying lots of things. We have a great President’s Day sale going on so that's made everyone want to buy things we don't have usually put on sale,” says Trilla.

Nifty Things says the extra foot traffic was a welcomed sight and hopefully a sign of what's ahead.

“We are selling a lot of our snarky, sarcastic sox. It just helps us get rid of some of our old products and clear the shop so that we could bring in some of the new items,” says Trilla.

Fustini’s says the extra business was good practice for the up-coming busy summer.

“Its good practice, its good practice for new employees. We have our school of cooking behind us which is really busy, so it’s even better to expose more people,” says Liz Lancashire, Fustini’s manager.

Businesses say overall it was exciting to see the sun shining and shoppers out enjoying the day.

“I think everyone's just looking for something to do and we have just a great walkable downtown, it's a nice way to spend a few hours and come see what is new,” says Lancashire.