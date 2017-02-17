Police Investigating Cause Of Death After Man's Body Found On Be - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Police Investigating Cause Of Death After Man's Body Found On Beaver Island

We are learning more details Friday about an accidental death on Beaver Island.

The Charlevoix County sheriff confirms a body of a man was found in a motel.

He was 29 years old and was visiting family on the island.

Investigators gathered evidence Friday and say there will be an autopsy to find the exact cause of death.

Stay with Northern Michigan’s News Leader as we work to bring you more information.