Police Search Marion Building, Find Items Believed To Be Connected To Break-Ins

Police getting answers after investigating a slew of break-ins.

Deputies from Osceola, Clare, and Missaukee Counties, along with State Police searched a building in Marion.

They found a lot of recovered items they believe are connected to break-ins across the three counties.

The Osceola County Undersheriff says they have been investigating the break-ins in both homes and businesses.

The Undersheriff says they also arrested a man for domestic violence at a motel nearby.

They then found an active meth lab.

As the investigation continues, the Undersheriff says they still have a lot of work ahead of them.

"Now the process is even though we believe we have positively identified some of that the process now is making contact with victims and a lot of things are going to take more work to identify," the Undersheriff said.

Right now police plan to make several arrests.

We will bring you more on this developing story as details become available.

