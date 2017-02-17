Abnormally Warm Temps Make For Melting Ice On Northern Michigan Lakes

Abnormal temps Friday and this weekend, is melting ice on lakes across Northern Michigan.

What may look safe, is actually deceiving.

Warmer temps make for fragile ice spots and overall extremely dangerous conditions out on the water.

Skiing, snowmobiling, ice fishing and even just walking out on a lake: It should all wait.

Milton Township Fire Department in Antrim County suggests people stay off the ice until temperatures get colder again.

“The ice has changed and it's going to keep changing over the next several days with temperatures being as high as they are. The lakes are melting. There's no such thing as safe ice and we encourage everybody to staff off the ice,” says Matthew Koeplin, a firefighter for the Milton Township Fire Department.

The fire department says warmer weather can make the ice unpredictable.