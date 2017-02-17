Michigan Founded MC Sports Closing Its Doors, Customers React

A Delta flight headed to South Korea from Detroit Metropolitan Airport had to turn around after dumping fuel into Lake Michigan.
A grandfather and his two grandkids are OK after his home caught fire in Otsego County.
A man was arrested after a brief standoff. He had swords and was holding up in his hotel room after assaulting an employee. The man pushed an employee at the Lone Pine Hotel and they called police.
Thousands of bikers in Baldwin wrapping up the weekend with a blessing for safe travels this motorcycle season.
UPDATE: State police say the three vehicle crash was a result of a car driving north bound in the south bound lanes on US 131.
A Mesick man is accused of trying to hire someone to kill two people.
A man who crashed through a store in Oceana County earlier this month has been sent to a psychiatric facility.
