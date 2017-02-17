Michigan Founded MC Sports Closing Its Doors, Customers React

“Big lines, discounted prices,” says shopper Cole Fehrenbach.

A sporting store open for more than 70 years, now closing their doors.

MC Sports announced they'll be shutting down all 66 of their stores.

It all comes after the company filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday.

MC Sports says they have faced several challenges, including more competition.

With 24 stores in Michigan, Traverse City is one of five Northern Michigan stores selling all of its inventory.

9 and 10’s Megan Atwood and photojournalist John Harrington share what shoppers at the Traverse City store say about the closing.

A parking lot jammed full of cars at MC Sports in Traverse City, many shoppers coming out for their going out of business bargains.

Cole Fehrenbach stopped by the sales at MC Sports on Friday.

He says, “I’m just here for the deals. Some of them were impressive, I found some clothes, and she found some clothes.”

“Things are getting scarce. There's a lot less on the shelves,” says Devin Weber, an MC Sports shopper.

First thoughts from shoppers, heading out of MC Sports Friday after the company announced their 10 to 30% off liquidation sales. The sporting goods store chain founded in 1946 in Grand Rapids and has become a staple for many sports and outdoor lovers.

It’s going to be tough getting fishing gear and hunting gear. We only have MC Sports, Dunham’s and Gander to choose from, and MC Sports usually has better pricing and they usually have better selection of ice fishing gear,” says Devin Weber, who was out shopping at MC Sports on Friday.

Devin Weber loves to fish, hunt and golf, and says he's bummed he's going to have to look for another store to shop at.

“Losing MC Sports here is going to drive up prices at the other stores because its less competition so yeah, it is a loss,” Devin Weber goes on to say.

Other shoppers say they hate to see a store go--that they've been visiting for decades.

“My kids have both been in sports and so we always came here and always got all their sporting gear and it’s been very convenient and handy to have that and now to know that they are closing and my nieces and nephews won’t be able to get their supplies here. It’s very unfortunate,” says Judy Flores, another local MC Sports shopper.

MC Sports has not released a date when they will officially close their doors.