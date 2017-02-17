Farwell Man Builds Snowman To Help Kids With Life Threatening Illnesses

A Delta flight headed to South Korea from Detroit Metropolitan Airport had to turn around after dumping fuel into Lake Michigan.
A man was arrested after a brief standoff. He had swords and was holding up in his hotel room after assaulting an employee. The man pushed an employee at the Lone Pine Hotel and they called police.
UPDATE: State police say the three vehicle crash was a result of a car driving north bound in the south bound lanes on US 131.
We can now show you some of the people police arrested earlier this week in a growing armed robbery and drug trafficking investigation.
We're used to hearing about wolves and bears in the U.P, but not tigers, African lions and camels.
A Mesick man is accused of trying to hire someone to kill two people.
Thousands of bikers in Baldwin wrapping up the weekend with a blessing for safe travels this motorcycle season.
A man who crashed through a store in Oceana County earlier this month has been sent to a psychiatric facility.
