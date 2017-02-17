Farwell Man Builds Snowman To Help Kids With Life Threatening Illnesses

A Northern Michigan man is reaching new heights to help kids with life threatening illnesses and their families.

Ben Garver started building a giant snowman in December.

It now stands more than 20 feet tall in the front yard of his home in Farwell.

"Everybody has their thing and this is my thing and I just used it for good," he said.

You can see it nestled among towering trees in a quiet Northern Michigan neighborhood.

"He works so hard for that snowman," Janine said.

The man behind it, and on it, Farwell native Ben Garver. This isn't his first time building the towering giant.

"I think what started out the snowman is pride, I mean you can get attention from the whole neighborhood and it went to my head," he said.

He spent hundreds of hours packing and piling snow.

"It's just amazing what one snowman can do to really change things and raise money for families who need our help," he said.

Ben wants to raise $5,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

"I'm not a parent, but I can only imagine being a parent and being in a situation where you feel helpless with your child," he said.

A feeling someone at the house next door knows all too well.

"New Year's Eve 2014 I was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer, it was gone for 2 years then it came back and I discovered I had lung cancer," said Janine.

Every day, Ben's friend Janine sees the snowman and thinks about the kids fighting a similar battle.

"I just feel sorry for them I wish I could do something for them, just talk to them and tell them you just have to hang in there," she said.

And even as the sun comes out, eventually causing the snowman to melt, the message it leaves behind will remain.

"They are loved. Whether it be their parents aunts, uncles strangers like myself. You can't help but love those little kids," she said.

"Everyone has their footprint in life and I think it's important everyone uses it," Ben said.

McGuire Chevrolet in Clare is collecting checks and matching up to 500 dollars. You can bring checks to then, with McGuire Chevrolet written in the memo, or mail them to St. Jude.