Grayling Munson Heart Expansion Opens to Public, Cuts Patient Travel Time

A new clinic with cutting edge technology for your heart is now open.

Munson Healthcare unveiled their new heart clinic expansion in Grayling on Friday.

Thanks to the Maxon Foundation, Munson Healthcare anticipates the new Traverse Heart and Vascular center will help more than 2,000 patients each year.

They are also adding services to cut travel time for patients.

"When you add it all up, they are not going to have to go to Traverse City to get this particular type of health care locally,” says Dino Recchia, M.D., Chief of Cardiology for Munson Healthcare. “That saves over 140,000 miles for patients and their families. That's actually like driving around the Earth five times."

The expansion also will provide more than 600 diagnostic tests every year.