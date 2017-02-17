Mt. Pleasant High-Speed Chase Starts Routine, Leads Police on Pursuit to Clare

A race up the freeway came to a skidding halt.

A man led police on a high-speed chase, hitting the gas when he saw an officer's lights in his rear-view mirror.

Mt. Pleasant City Police say one of their officers tried to pull over Rolland Jackson just after midnight last night.

They say he took off, making it to another city.

The high-speed chase started at on Mission Street in Mt. Pleasant.

Then went up US-127, all the way to the southern Clare exit.

9&10’s Cody Boyer and photojournalist Jeff Blakeman spoke with investigators to learn more about the chase, including from the dramatic dash cam.

For police, traffic stops like this one happen every day and night.

Their rule of thumb: treat each one as potentially dangerous.

This case was no exception.

“Obviously, you are worried about the danger to the community in those types of things and balancing out the danger versus the risk of what could happen,” says Officer Jeff Browne, Mt. Pleasant City Police.

Officer Browne says the stop started as usual, until the red Mustang Cobra just kept going.

“The vehicle began to speed away and ultimately a chase ensued up us-127,” Browne says.

From Mt. Pleasant...to the City of Clare…

Officers say Rolland Jackson never hit the brakes.

“At times, it was over 100 miles an hour,” Browne says. “The city officers in Clare were able to deploy spike strips in deflating three of the four tires on the suspect vehicle. The suspect was taken into custody without any issue."

Even after spike strips, the Mustang rolled for nearly another mile before stopping.

...A reminder to police that any traffic stop can get out of hand.

“I’m sure he was thinking about a lot of things and also calling out to stop and, you know, keeping the radio traffic and all those types of things so there is a lot going on,” Browne says. “He really didn't give an excuse of why he was speeding away. When he gave up, he basically just threw his hands up in the air and gave up. It was that quick. It is very strange."

Officer Browne says no drugs, alcohol or outstanding warrants played a role in this chase.

Rolland Jackson had a clean record, but is now charged with reckless driving and fleeing from police.