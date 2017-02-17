Michigan National Guard Respond to Trump Administration Proposal - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Michigan National Guard Respond to Trump Administration Proposal to Use Troops for Immigration

Posted: Updated:

President Trump's administration continues to make headlines when it comes to immigration.

Department of Homeland Security staff members say there was discussion on the table about a proposal to round up unauthorized immigrants...

It calls for mobilizing up to 100,000 National Guard troops.

Governors in 11 states would have the choice whether or not their troops would participate.

The Michigan National Guard, with training bases in Northern Michigan like Camp Grayling, says they received no notification of such a plan.

"At this time, we have no information that the Michigan National Guard has been called up by the president for any type of federal mission,” says Lt. Col. Dawn Dancer, State Public Information Officer for the Michigan National Guard. “Further, our protocol is to not discuss missions that we are not directly involved in."   

White House spokesman Sean Spicer denied the document as being a White House proposal, reporting there was no effort to use the National Guard in that way.

