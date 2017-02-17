Michigan Lawmakers Hit Trails, Talk New Bill That Could Repeal Common Core

Some Michigan lawmakers were having fun on the trail Sunday, but that doesn't mean some of their key legislation isn't still happening in Lansing.

Representatives Lee Chatfield and Triston Cole, Senator Jim Stamas and several other lawmakers from across the state came up to Northern Michigan Friday.

The goal for the day was showing off Northern Michigan and how important recreation like snowmobiling is to the area's economy, but down in Lansing, a bill has been introduced that would repeal Common Core curriculum.

It's currently in the House Michigan Competitiveness Committee because, like tourism, these education standards are key to gearing kids up to be competitive in the state.

"It's an ongoing discussion to see how we can continue to give parents and local school districts control of standards that are set in curriculum and allow just for local implementation of those standards," Representative Chatfield said.

The bill was introduced by Representative Gary Glenn last week.