Michigan Lawmakers Hit Trails, Talk New Bill That Could Repeal C - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Michigan Lawmakers Hit Trails, Talk New Bill That Could Repeal Common Core

Posted: Updated:

Some Michigan lawmakers were having fun on the trail Sunday, but that doesn't mean some of their key legislation isn't still happening in Lansing.  

Representatives Lee Chatfield and Triston Cole, Senator Jim Stamas and several other lawmakers from across the state came up to Northern Michigan Friday.

The goal for the day was showing off Northern Michigan and how important recreation like snowmobiling is to the area's economy, but down in Lansing, a bill has been introduced that would repeal Common Core curriculum.

It's currently in the House Michigan Competitiveness Committee because, like tourism, these education standards are key to gearing kids up to be competitive in the state.

"It's an ongoing discussion to see how we can continue to give parents and local school districts control of standards that are set in curriculum and allow just for local implementation of those standards," Representative Chatfield said.

The bill was introduced by Representative Gary Glenn last week.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Delta Plane Returns To Detroit After Circling Around Traverse City

    Delta Plane Returns To Detroit After Circling Around Traverse City

    Saturday, May 20 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-05-21 03:42:26 GMT
    Saturday, May 20 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-05-21 03:42:26 GMT

    A Delta flight headed to South Korea from Detroit Metropolitan Airport had to turn around after dumping fuel into Lake Michigan.

    A Delta flight headed to South Korea from Detroit Metropolitan Airport had to turn around after dumping fuel into Lake Michigan.

  • Clare County Man Arrested After Standoff

    Clare County Man Arrested After Standoff

    Saturday, May 20 2017 9:08 PM EDT2017-05-21 01:08:59 GMT
    Saturday, May 20 2017 9:08 PM EDT2017-05-21 01:08:59 GMT

    A man was arrested after a brief standoff. He had swords and was holding up in his hotel room after assaulting an employee. The man pushed an employee at the Lone Pine Hotel and they called police.

    A man was arrested after a brief standoff. He had swords and was holding up in his hotel room after assaulting an employee. The man pushed an employee at the Lone Pine Hotel and they called police.

  • A Man Is Okay After His Home Caught Fire In Otsego County

    A Man Is Okay After His Home Caught Fire In Otsego County

    Saturday, May 20 2017 5:12 PM EDT2017-05-20 21:12:50 GMT
    Saturday, May 20 2017 5:12 PM EDT2017-05-20 21:12:50 GMT

    A grandfather and his two grandkids are okay after his home caught fire in Otsego County.

    A grandfather and his two grandkids are okay after his home caught fire in Otsego County.

    •   