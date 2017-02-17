National Cherry Festival Hosts Leapin' Leprechaun 5k
St. Patrick’s Day is a month away, and you may be looking to get into the holiday spirit a little early.
March 11 is the Seventh Annual Leapin’ Leprechaun 5k in Traverse City.
The fun run is sponsored by Fifth Third Bank and supports the internship program for the National Cherry Festival.
People are encouraged to dress up and bring their furry friends.
The run starts in the Warehouse District, and waiting for you at the finish line is a cold glass of beer from the Workshop Brewing Company.
“A lot of people dress up and they really get into it and get really excited for St. Patty's Day,” says Lindsey Debski, intern with the National Cherry Festival. “The parade that usually happens in downtown Traverse City is the same day. So everyone's getting really pumped up for it.”
