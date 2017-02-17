Traverse City Woman Sues Housing Commission

A strong opponent of the tall building field a lawsuit against the Traverse City Housing Commission.

Priscilla Townsend lives at Riverview Terrace, the apartment complex to the south of the site of the newly proposed 60-foot building.

Parsons Law Firm filed the suit in 13th Circuit Court Thursday.+

It seeks more than $25,000 in damages and requests a judge to decide on the constitutionality of the housing commission’s sign policy.

The lawsuit says Townsend received an eviction noticed from the housing commission after displaying a pro-Proposition 3 sign in her apartment window.

And her nomination to serve on the housing commission was denied because of her political speech and participation.

The housing commission says they are meeting with their lawyers next week.