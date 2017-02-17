St. Ignace Welcomes Thousands for Labatt Blue UP Pond Hockey Tournament

A popular pond hockey tournament is underway, but in a different place because of the warmer weather.

The Labatt Blue UP Pond Hockey Tournament will now be on Chain Lake in St. Ignace instead of on the Straits of Mackinac.

9 & 10's Blayke Roznowski and photojournalist Noah Jurik talked to people who came to play and watch.

"It's supposed to be, like, 60 degrees at home this weekend, so we're just, we're glad to get up here and get some ice," hockey player Jason Rogers said.

Hockey lovers and players alike, traveled far and wide to come out for the annual Labatt Blue UP Pond Hockey Tournament in St. Ignace.

Jason Rogers and his team from the Jackson area have been coming up to play for years.

"We look forward to it all year," Rogers said. "We pile in the van and come up and have a blast."

Players say the atmosphere on the pond is completely different than playing inside.

"It's fun. It's different," Rogers said. "No goalie so you get to score more goals."

"It's definitely more immersive than just an ice rink where you're there for a little bit and then you leave," spectator Tiffany Wisnieski said. "This is kind of like a celebration."

Tiffany Wisnieski and Erin Depp made their way up north to watch the tournament for the first time.

"Definitely more of a hockey feel," Depp said. "I grew up in a hockey family, so the pond hockey is quite an experience. It's pretty cool."

Red Wings alumni, like Joe Kocur, also came out to support the event that brings thousands of people to the area.

They play in an alumni game Friday night to support Little Bear East Arena, but it's fun for them to watch too.

"When you get on the ice and you grab a stick, everybody becomes competitive no matter your talent level," Kocur said. "It's pretty fun to watch these guys."