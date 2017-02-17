Traverse City Developers Unveil New Design for Controversial Downtown Building

Controversial plans to build a nine-story building in downtown Traverse City have changed.

Pine Street Development One presented the new design to the Downtown Development Authority Friday morning.

They’re looking to shorten the building’s height after getting major opposition from the community on its original design.

A group called Save Our Downtown challenged the developers Special Land Use Permit in court.

They even got Proposition 3 passed in the city, which forces buildings taller than 60-feet to get community approval.

9&10’s Caroline Powers and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson continue our coverage on the tall building debate.

For more than two years, developers worked to construct a nine-story building on this site, but a number of challenges caused them to draw up a new design.

“We are hoping to break ground late spring with an 18-month construction time frame,” says Erik Falconer, managing member of Pine Street Development One. “We'd love to be open Thanksgiving of 2018.”

The developers of Pine Street Development One want to get the ball rolling on their newly redesigned project.

“We have a new design that does zig-zag across the property and is built around two courtyards,” Falconer says. “Two V-shaped courtyards so that every unit in the property has outside facing views. Another improvement of this design is that we've moved farther away from the river.”

From the start, the tall building project has divided community members.

“With every opinion, every perspective is an opportunity to learn something and to incorporate that into the project. It is my only intent to do something that is beneficial to this community that I live in and I love,” says Falconer.

The new building design focuses on integrating neighboring buildings.

“To turn into something that really connects the west side of downtown, the downtown district to the warehouse district, to gourmet alley, and really tie together a lot of things that have been happening,” says Falconer.

But a gray area in Proposition 3 has city leaders asking questions.

“How do we measure the building is critical,” says Russ Soyring, City of Traverse City Planning Director. “The way we would measure based on our zoning code, the building is 60 feet. Because we don't include the elevator shaft, the staircase tower, the parapet wall. If we are required to count those areas it will have to go to the vote of the people. We need some guidance on that.”

Developers plan to present their new design at the March 7 planning commission meeting.

They say the redesigned building would have at least 220 residential spots, the opportunity for office space, as well as commercial and retail spots, and underground parking.