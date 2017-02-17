Northern Michigan Morning Radio Personality Celebrates 1,000th Show

Friday marked a big milestone for a Northern Michigan morning radio personality: his 1,000th show.

Sean "Finster" Finnegan has hosted Finster in the Morning on 104.5 BOB FM for more than four years now, but Friday morning was a little different.

With 1,000 shows under his belt, he reflected on the many Hollywood celebs he's interviewed and the many community organizations he's helped along the way.

He looks forward to 1,000 more.

“One thousand shows. I'm very happy and grateful that BOB FM gave me the opportunity to do a show by myself. You know, I was unproven when I came here. I was half of the best morning show ever,” says Finster.

To top off his 1,000th show, he interviewed Jerry Mathers from ‘Leave it to Beaver’.