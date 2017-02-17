Early Start to Maple Syrup Season in Northern Michigan

A number of maple syrup farmers around Northern Michigan are getting an early start to their season.

In many spots, rising temperatures during the day and freezing nights are making the sap run early.

Steve Henson, owner of Doodles Sugar Bush in Blanchard, plans to tap his trees after next week’s weather.

He will start his season a few weeks early but says other farmers have already let their sap run.

It’s not all good news though, if it doesn't get cold enough at night the sap wont thaw during the day.

“It's Michigan. The weather could change tomorrow, it could go bad or come back great and it's just Mother Nature at its best; she does a lot of different things,” said Henson.

Henson and the other farmers will start getting ready for the Michigan maple syrup weekend at the end of next month.