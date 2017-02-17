Early Start to Maple Syrup Season in Northern Michigan - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Early Start to Maple Syrup Season in Northern Michigan

Posted: Updated:

A number of maple syrup farmers around Northern Michigan are getting an early start to their season.

In many spots, rising temperatures during the day and freezing nights are making the sap run early.

Steve Henson, owner of Doodles Sugar Bush in Blanchard, plans to tap his trees after next week’s weather.

He will start his season a few weeks early but says other farmers have already let their sap run.

It’s not all good news though, if it doesn't get cold enough at night the sap wont thaw during the day.

“It's Michigan. The weather could change tomorrow, it could go bad or come back great and it's just Mother Nature at its best; she does a lot of different things,” said Henson.

Henson and the other farmers will start getting ready for the Michigan maple syrup weekend at the end of next month.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Delta Plane Returns To Detroit After Circling Around Traverse City

    Delta Plane Returns To Detroit After Circling Around Traverse City

    Saturday, May 20 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-05-21 03:42:26 GMT
    Saturday, May 20 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-05-21 03:42:26 GMT

    A Delta flight headed to South Korea from Detroit Metropolitan Airport had to turn around after dumping fuel into Lake Michigan.

    A Delta flight headed to South Korea from Detroit Metropolitan Airport had to turn around after dumping fuel into Lake Michigan.

  • Clare County Man Arrested After Standoff

    Clare County Man Arrested After Standoff

    Saturday, May 20 2017 9:08 PM EDT2017-05-21 01:08:59 GMT
    Saturday, May 20 2017 9:08 PM EDT2017-05-21 01:08:59 GMT

    A man was arrested after a brief standoff. He had swords and was holding up in his hotel room after assaulting an employee. The man pushed an employee at the Lone Pine Hotel and they called police.

    A man was arrested after a brief standoff. He had swords and was holding up in his hotel room after assaulting an employee. The man pushed an employee at the Lone Pine Hotel and they called police.

  • A Man Is Okay After His Home Caught Fire In Otsego County

    A Man Is Okay After His Home Caught Fire In Otsego County

    Saturday, May 20 2017 5:12 PM EDT2017-05-20 21:12:50 GMT
    Saturday, May 20 2017 5:12 PM EDT2017-05-20 21:12:50 GMT

    A grandfather and his two grandkids are okay after his home caught fire in Otsego County.

    A grandfather and his two grandkids are okay after his home caught fire in Otsego County.

    •   