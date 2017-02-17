Crystal Mountain Prepares For Busy Holiday Weekend

Ski resorts across Northern Michigan expect to be busy this weekend.

It has a lot to do with the weather, but also some long-standing traditions.

Crystal Mountain says this weekend is usually one of the busiest of the year, and the sunshine and blue skies are going to make it one to remember.

“Kind of the last holiday weekend of the year, still lots of winter left but this is a busy one,” says Brian Lawson, Crystal Mountain PR director.

Hitting the slopes of Crystal Mountain every year has become a seasonal tradition for Geoff Biela and his friends and family.

“Our neighbors here, they have a family cabin up here, so we kind of started a tradition a couple years ago. We come up here, we try to come up here at least once a year, bring the kids up,” explains Geoff.

Presidents’ Day is really their last chance.

“It's great, because the kids have Monday off and they also had Friday off, luckily, so nice four day weekend. Good chance to get the kids up here without missing any school,” says Geoff. “We were promising to go sledding back home and it just never happened and it look like it might not, so this is us keeping our promise to them.”

For Wesley Anderson and Doug Bard, who are both in their late 80s, travel across the country to ski. Crystal Mountain has been part of their winter traditions for more than 60 years.

“’53 or ’54, sometime in there, but there wasn't any ski areas here. There wasn't anything like this. There was a tow, a rope, which was a rope tow at one time,” say Wes and Doug.

To return this year on a busy holiday weekend just adds to the annual trip.

“We have fun, and it's good and it's nice to see people enjoying themselves. It's nice to see young families with children that are skiing,” says Doug.

Wes adds, “Our kids grew up here where they learned to ski for the most part."

Crystal Mountain says traditions and special memories are what they enjoy being part of, and say they'll have plenty of snow to enjoy, even though it's a little warmer.