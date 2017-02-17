MC Sports To Close All Midwest Stores - Northern Michigan's News Leader

MC Sports To Close All Midwest Stores

After more than 70 years, MC Sports will be closing its doors.

The Midwest sporting goods store will fold after their liquidation sales.

MC Sports says it will be closing all 66 of its Midwest stores.

Until then, the company says its stores will hold going out of business sales.

Traverse City is one of five Northern Michigan stores selling off its inventory.

MC Sports is marking down its merchandise 10 to 30 percent off.

Customers say that's why they headed out to shop Friday.

The original MC Sports opened its doors in Grand Rapids in 1946, selling sporting goods and apparel.

The privately owned sporting goods chain has 24 stores in Michigan.

Many customers in Northern Michigan say they are sad to see the store go.

 “It's gonna be tough getting fishing gear and hunting gear. We only have MC Sports, Dunhams and Gander to choose from, and MC Sports usually has better pricing and they usually have better selection with ice fishing gear,” says shopper Devin Weber.

The Traverse City store tells us they are not yet sure when they'll close their doors.

