Senate Confirms Scott Pruitt To Lead Environmental Protection Agency

The Trump Cabinet gained another member Friday.

Scott Pruitt was confirmed Friday to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.

Pruitt filed 14 lawsuits as Oklahoma attorney general challenging EPA regulations, including former President Barack Obama's plan to limit planet-warming carbon emissions.

His nomination was strongly opposed by environmental groups that predict he will roll back EPA's enforcement efforts.

Pruitt has vowed to curb the agency's regulatory reach once in office.

Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow was one of the "no" votes in the confirmation hearing Friday.

She issued a statement saying in part, “Mr. Pruitt has made clear of his intention to defer as much as possible to state authorities on decisions about protecting the environment.  While I firmly believe an effective EPA is one that works closely and often in concert with state and local communities, we must also be sure that we have leadership at the EPA that is willing and capable of providing the oversight necessary to ensure environmental and public health standards.”

