President Trump Talks Jobs During Boeing Plant Tour

President Donald Trump is trying to put Thursday's contentious press conference behind him by talking jobs.

President Trump arrived in South Carolina Friday afternoon.

The president toured Boeing's plant and saw the unveiling of the manufacturer's newest 787 Dreamliner.

More than 7,500 people work on the plane at the plant.

The president says his focus has always been on jobs and referenced the giants of Michigan's auto industry.

“Ford, GM, Fiat Chrysler, just to name a very, very few, so many more already, they're keeping and bringing thousands of jobs back in our country because the business climate they know has already changed,” said President Trump.

The president also still needs to find a new national security advisor to replace General Mike Flynn.

His first choice turned down the job offer.

The White House also announced it spent several hours Thursday night working on an Obamacare replacement and hopes to have it unveiled in March.