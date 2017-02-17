Brewvine: 45 North Winery Winter Activities - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Brewvine: 45 North Winery Winter Activities

Looking for an adventure? At 45 North Winery they’ve got you covered this winter season with miles of groomed trails for cross-country skiing, fat tire biking and snowshoeing.

After you work up a sweat and get some time spent outdoors, settle in with a glass of wine or cider at the fireplace in their beautiful tasting room.

Kalin and Erin visited to learn more in this week’s Brewvine.

