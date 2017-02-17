Hometown Tourist: Nourish in Cheboygan

When two women raised in Cheboygan realized their passion was helping people achieve wellness through holistic outlets, they knew Cheboygan was where they wanted to be.

The community has a need for a wellness collaborative and Christy and Emily renovated their space to provide yoga, integrative health coaching and massage therapy.

Their café and market will open this spring.

Kalin and Erin visited Nourish to learn more in this week’s Hometown Tourist.