Southern California Bracing For Major Flooding

Sand bags, and evacuation orders. Southern California is bracing for major flooding as a storm moves in from the Pacific.

Most of the state is under storm watches and warnings ahead of what some forecasters are describing as the worst storm in years.

It's expected to dump up to six inches of rain on LA County beaches and valleys, and up to 5 to 10 inches on foothills and mountain slopes.

Flash flooding and landslides could happen throughout the region.