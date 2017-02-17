Healthy Living: Smoothing Away Wrinkles - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Healthy Living: Smoothing Away Wrinkles

Posted: Updated:

Most of us have heard of Botox to smooth away wrinkles, but the effects are temporary.

Now, a new treatment using heat promises to get rid of those frown lines permanently.

Get the details in tonight's Healthy Living.

Thermirase takes about an hour and swelling usually lasts about two weeks.

It can be costly, at around $2,500, and experts recommend you make sure it's done by a board certified plastic surgeon.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Delta Plane Returns To Detroit After Circling Around Traverse City

    Delta Plane Returns To Detroit After Circling Around Traverse City

    Saturday, May 20 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-05-21 03:42:26 GMT
    Saturday, May 20 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-05-21 03:42:26 GMT

    A Delta flight headed to South Korea from Detroit Metropolitan Airport had to turn around after dumping fuel into Lake Michigan.

    A Delta flight headed to South Korea from Detroit Metropolitan Airport had to turn around after dumping fuel into Lake Michigan.

  • Clare County Man Arrested After Standoff

    Clare County Man Arrested After Standoff

    Saturday, May 20 2017 9:08 PM EDT2017-05-21 01:08:59 GMT
    Saturday, May 20 2017 9:08 PM EDT2017-05-21 01:08:59 GMT

    A man was arrested after a brief standoff. He had swords and was holding up in his hotel room after assaulting an employee. The man pushed an employee at the Lone Pine Hotel and they called police.

    A man was arrested after a brief standoff. He had swords and was holding up in his hotel room after assaulting an employee. The man pushed an employee at the Lone Pine Hotel and they called police.

  • A Man Is Okay After His Home Caught Fire In Otsego County

    A Man Is Okay After His Home Caught Fire In Otsego County

    Saturday, May 20 2017 5:12 PM EDT2017-05-20 21:12:50 GMT
    Saturday, May 20 2017 5:12 PM EDT2017-05-20 21:12:50 GMT

    A grandfather and his two grandkids are okay after his home caught fire in Otsego County.

    A grandfather and his two grandkids are okay after his home caught fire in Otsego County.

    •   