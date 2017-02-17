Murchie Bridge Construction to Start Earlier Than Expected

Good weather is moving up a major bridge construction project in Grand Traverse County.

Deck repairs, and re-painting starts Wednesday on the Murchie Bridge on Grandview Parkway, a week earlier than expected.

During the construction, one side of the bridge will be closed and traffic will be detoured at the Front Street and Cass Street intersections.

The TART Trail that crosses the Murchie Bridge will be detoured on city streets during the construction.

The project is expected to be completed by June 9.